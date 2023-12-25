Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,926.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

LMT opened at $448.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

