Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

