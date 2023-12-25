Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $156.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

