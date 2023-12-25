Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 4,515 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1,112.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

