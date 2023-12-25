Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 3,458 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 193.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 366,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 469,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 265.3% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 87,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 92,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

