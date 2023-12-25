Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $51.00 at HC Wainwright

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.07.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Immunovant has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $44.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

