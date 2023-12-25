Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

