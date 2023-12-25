Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $34.10 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $671.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.88.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

