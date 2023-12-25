Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 898,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after buying an additional 250,130 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 78.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 24.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HP opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

