Head to Head Contrast: NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

NLS Pharmaceutics and GlycoMimetics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A GlycoMimetics N/A -73.75% -64.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$16.50 million N/A N/A GlycoMimetics $80,000.00 2,044.48 -$46.69 million ($0.63) -4.03

This table compares NLS Pharmaceutics and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NLS Pharmaceutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlycoMimetics.

Risk and Volatility

NLS Pharmaceutics has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NLS Pharmaceutics and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NLS Pharmaceutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 GlycoMimetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

GlycoMimetics has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 293.70%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than NLS Pharmaceutics.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol for the treatment of ADHD. The company also developing NLS-4, a selective dopamine reuptake inhibitor to prevent rare sleep disorders; NLS-3, a repurposed reverse ester of methylphenidate for treatment of ADHD; NLS-8, a melatonin ML1A receptor agonist, improved scopolamine-induced amnesia; NLS-11, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M1, M2, M3 receptor antagonist; and NLS-12, a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor and muscarinic M4 receptor antagonist. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. The company also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin to treat vaso-occlusive crisis; and galectin-3 antagonists, a carbohydrate-binding protein. In addition, it is developing GMI-1359, which targets e-selectin and a chemokine receptor for the treatment of cancers that affect the bone and bone marrow, including solid tumors. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics (Hong Kong) Limited for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

