Head to Head Comparison: Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) versus Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Hammerhead Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Paramount Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerhead Energy $730.29 million 1.91 $173.15 million ($1.75) -8.75 Paramount Resources $1.73 billion 1.65 $523.52 million $3.09 6.43

Profitability

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerhead Energy. Hammerhead Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hammerhead Energy and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerhead Energy -6.39% -4.45% -2.75% Paramount Resources 31.84% 13.80% 11.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hammerhead Energy and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerhead Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paramount Resources has a consensus price target of $13.31, indicating a potential downside of 32.97%. Given Paramount Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Hammerhead Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Hammerhead Energy has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Hammerhead Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc. in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

