Head-To-Head Comparison: Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) & Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Enterprise Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 23.35% 7.31% 2.43% Enterprise Products Partners 11.04% 19.32% 7.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and Enterprise Products Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $158.59 million 0.66 $53.97 million $0.69 4.13 Enterprise Products Partners $48.74 billion 1.16 $5.49 billion $2.45 10.64

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.6% of Dynagas LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynagas LNG Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners 0 2 8 1 2.91

Dynagas LNG Partners presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus target price of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Enterprise Products Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Products Partners pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products Partners has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Dynagas LNG Partners on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 245 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

