Head-To-Head Analysis: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 0.89% 0.14% 0.09% Dynex Capital 7.70% -4.20% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InvenTrust Properties and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dynex Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Dynex Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $253.23 million 6.86 $52.23 million $0.04 643.25 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 8.23 $143.16 million $0.18 70.00

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 2,150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 866.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats InvenTrust Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

