Head-To-Head Analysis: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Evercel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Expion360 $7.16 million 4.73 -$7.54 million ($0.96) -5.10

Evercel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expion360.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Evercel has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expion360 has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Expion360 -102.98% -73.21% -46.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Expion360 beats Evercel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

(Get Free Report)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.