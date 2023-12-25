Head-To-Head Analysis: Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and WNS (NYSE:WNS)

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WNS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eqonex and WNS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.30 million 0.82 -$75.00 million N/A N/A WNS $1.22 billion 2.48 $137.31 million $3.17 20.17

Profitability

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

This table compares Eqonex and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A WNS 12.40% 21.56% 11.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eqonex and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A WNS 0 0 8 0 3.00

WNS has a consensus price target of $90.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%. Given WNS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than Eqonex.

Summary

WNS beats Eqonex on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

