H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 238,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.