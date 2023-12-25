HC Wainwright Boosts Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $32.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $20.94.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,140. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

