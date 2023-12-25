Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 802 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after buying an additional 88,571,169 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,534,000 after purchasing an additional 999,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

FTV opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

