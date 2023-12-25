Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 657 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CDW by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $226.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $226.85. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.74 and its 200 day moving average is $201.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

