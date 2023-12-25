Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 334 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after acquiring an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

