Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 188 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after buying an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $251.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

