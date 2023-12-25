Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

Shares of ZBH opened at $120.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

