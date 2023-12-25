Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
