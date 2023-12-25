Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

NEM opened at $42.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

