Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

