Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.89 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $354.93 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.66 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.