Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,365,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,730 shares of company stock worth $7,022,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

