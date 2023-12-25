Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.54 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,711 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,248,498 shares of company stock valued at $161,058,315. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

