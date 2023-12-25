Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

