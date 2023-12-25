Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Shares of KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $318.75. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.52.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

