Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Greif from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Greif alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Greif

Greif Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Greif by 48.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 67.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.