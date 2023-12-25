Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Cut by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Graco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GGG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.