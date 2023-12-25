Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth $49,237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 79.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 44.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 215.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,565,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,987 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 41.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,789,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,071 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

