GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLYC

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.14.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,464 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $2,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,990 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.