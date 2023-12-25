Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Near Intelligence and Glory Star New Media Group

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Near Intelligence 0 0 2 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Near Intelligence has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Near Intelligence and Glory Star New Media Group's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.03 $5.03 million N/A N/A Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 0.18 $26.89 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Near Intelligence.

Profitability

This table compares Near Intelligence and Glory Star New Media Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Near Intelligence N/A N/A -42.64% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Near Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats Near Intelligence on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Near Intelligence

Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

