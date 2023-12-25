Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.56.

Global Payments stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after acquiring an additional 187,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

