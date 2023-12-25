Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

GBCI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.40.

GBCI opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,269,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,465,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

