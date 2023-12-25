Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

