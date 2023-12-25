Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $168.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.41. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 477,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

