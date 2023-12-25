General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.