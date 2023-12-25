Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $446.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.92.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

