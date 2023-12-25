Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$1.50

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$256.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.82.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

