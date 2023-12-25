Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.20.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.16.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

