Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price target on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $0.86 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
