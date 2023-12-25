Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $0.86 on Friday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

