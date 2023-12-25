Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) PT Raised to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.
Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.
