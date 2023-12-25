Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) PT Raised to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN FURY opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

About Fury Gold Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.