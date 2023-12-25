Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $111.24 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

