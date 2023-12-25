Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $348.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.64 and its 200-day moving average is $313.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.