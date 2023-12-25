Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 759 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 43,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 67,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 82,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

VZ opened at $37.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.