Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 59,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,860,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,323,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BAC opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

