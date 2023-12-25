Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

